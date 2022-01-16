SIELKE, Phyllis Lantz



Phyllis Lantz Sielke (Born 12/20/1948) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and daughters on Wednesday January 12, 2022. Phyllis was happiest when she was helping other people. She enjoyed her time on the Springfield City School Board and loved being a Morning Talk Show Host on WBLY. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ralph Sielke, her daughters, Katie Taylor (David) and Susan Sielke (Jeremy) and her two grandsons whom she adored, Jarrett and Isaac Sielke. Due to Covid restriction, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to



donate to Ralph's continuing care at any Wright-Patt Credit



Union. A savings account has been set up under Katherine Taylor (For Dads Continued Care 02) last four digits of the



account are 4868) Arrangements are being handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

