SILAR, Zan

SILAR, Zan "Skeet"

Born January 18, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, to Zan Sr, and Evelyn Silar. He passed away December 6, 2020, age 70. He leaves to cherish his memory one son Justin Silas, one brother Phillip Williams, one grandson Robert Silas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, from 11am until time of service 12pm at Faith Fellowship Church, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com


