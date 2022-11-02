SILENCE-LUCAS,



Michele Lynn



Michele Lynn Silence-Lucas of Tipp City, OH, age 54, passed on October 28 at 11:40am. Michele is survived by her son Private 1st class Ryan D. Lucas of US Army at Ft. Bragg, NC. Parents Donald and Darlene Silence of Medway, OH, and brother Gregory and Margie Silence of Carlisle, OH, along with partner Christopher Parrott of Tipp City, OH. Michele was a Tecumseh High School graduate of 1986 and Miami Jacob's Business school in 1987. Michele was employed at the Tecumseh Local School District for over 27 years and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. Michele loved life and loved her family! She loved riding on motorcycles and traveling the USA. She will be missed. Visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5-7pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, with a memorial service to follow at 7pm. Online condolences may be left at trostelchapman.com.



