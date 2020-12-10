SILER, Karen Kay



Age 77, entered into Heaven's rest, on December 8, 2020, peacefully from her home. She was born October, 12, 1943, in Jackson County, Ohio, to the late Woodrow and Garnet



Wilson. In addition to her



parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Debbie, and two brothers, Steve and Rick. She is survived by her



husband of 58 years, Pastor



Jerry Siler; their children,



Monty (Tina) Siler, Tina (Barry) Begley and Toby (Christi) Siler; two sisters, Vivian (Jerry) Booher and Tammy Haines; 8 grandchildren, Mason, Katy (Andrew), Mitchell, Bo, Brooke, Jarrod, Jewel and Mia; one great-grandson, Bryant and many extended family and friends. Kay was a wonderful wife, loving mother and grandmother and a fervent servant of Jesus Christ. She graduated from Stebbins High School in 1961, worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 18 years, and served selflessly with her husband in the ministry for over 56 years. She will be ever known to her family and her Cornerstone Baptist Temple family as a true example of the love and compassion of her Saviour, Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be held at 5 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will



receive friends from 2:30 PM until the time of service on



Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to



Temple Christian School, 1707 Ohmer Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45410 in memory of Kay. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, December 14, 2020, with a motorcade leaving the church at 10:30 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

