SILVER, Glen and Joan



Both age 93, of Kettering, passed away peacefully within days of each other into the arms of the Lord on April 19 and 14,



respectively. They were married for nearly 67 years. Survivors include son, Dale (Diane) Silver; daughter, Carol (Greg) Riffle; and grandchildren, Ben, Joshua, David, Sarah, Rebecca,



Abigail, and Luke; plus two great-grandchildren. Both were long-time active members of Linden Avenue Baptist Church. Glen retired after 30 years with the City of Dayton, and Joan sold Avon in Greenmont Village, where they lived for over 50 years. Visitation will be held together for both at Tobias



Funeral Home in Beavercreek, on Friday, April 23, from 5:30-



7 pm, with a combined service at 7 pm, where masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to the



Miami Valley Women's Center, 2345 W. Stroop Rd., Dayton, OH 45439, phone (937) 298-2822.

