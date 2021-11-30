SILVER, Pauline

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 103, of Centerville, OH, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2021. A longtime master gardener known for her wonderful flowers that earned her numerous awards from the city of Centerville. In her earlier years she was very fond of traveling, fishing trips at Rocky Fork Lake, mushroom hunting in Michigan, or simply cruising around with her husband "Bud" in their homemade motor home. During the holiday, Pauline could be found making her famous peanut brittle "You got to pull it when it's hot!" A true professional homemaker, Pauline never missed sending her friends and relatives cards for every holiday and birthday. A great conversationalist, she would talk to numerous friends and family members daily over the phone. To all who knew and loved her, these conversations will be truly missed. Services to be held at

Routsong Funeral Home Centerville, Wednesday, December 1, visitation from noon to 2:00pm, Funeral Services to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.routsong.com


