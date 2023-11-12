Silvestri, Michael Anthony "Mick"



Michael "Mick" Anthony Silvestri, 66, of Cincinnati, passed away recently with loved ones by his side. Born to John A. and Mary G. ( nee Barone) in Springfield, OH, he graduated from Centerville High School and Miami University of OH. Mick was an active member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.



He was preceded in death by his Father John (Tony), Sister Beth Thomas (nee Silvestri ) and Brother-in-law Tom Delaney. Mick leaves behind his mother Mary (Chuck Stevens), stepmother Joanne, brother Kevin, sister Mary Jo Delaney, daughters Natalie and Melanie Levy ( Ryan ), son Joe, granddaughter Willa, fiance' Laura Sharp and nieces and nephews.



Mick was employed for the last 12 years by Macy's, Inc. in the Operations Department and worked in Cincinnati, OH.



The most important things in Mick's life were his children and family and his greatest love was music. His laughter and wicked sense of humor brightened many family and friends gatherings. He will be sorely missed.



David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, OH. A Memorial Service will be held at The Chapel in the Community Mausoleum building on December 2nd from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, followed by a Celebration Of Life in the adjoining Gathering Room. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting the Dayton Humane Society or Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com