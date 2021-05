SILZ, Marlene



85, of Springfield, OH, passed away April 13, 2021. She is survived by daughter, Monika Weicht (Rodger), grandchildren, Nadine Mogensen, Sabrina Given, Jennifer Berger, Jamie



Emmons, Jeremy Berger (Jennifer), 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, Barbara Meyer (Ron), Teresa Delgado (Al), and Joni. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Silz and sons, Michael Feltner and Erich Berger. Marlene donated her body to Wright State University. At her request there will be no service.