Sima, Thomas C. "Tom"



Thomas C. "Tom" Sima age 79 passed away Sunday September 1, 2024. He was born July 19, 1945 in Quincy, MA to the late Thomas C. and Hilda K. (Makinen) Sima. On June 30, 1968 in Renesselaer, IN he married Diane Orns. Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years Diane Sima; two children Cheri Burgett, Bryan (Missy) Sima; five grandchildren Benjamin Burgett, Sarah Burgett, Samuel Burgett, Madelynn Johnson, Rebecca Sima; two sisters Jean (Steve) Weber, Linda (Frank) Blalock; one brother Paul (Celina) Sima and was also survived by many other family and friends. Visitation at St Julie Billiart Parish 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011 Monday September 9, 2024 from 9:00am until the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00am with Father Jeff Silver, Celebrant. Burial to follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com