SIMMONS, Dale Richard



Dale Richard Simmons (73) from New Lebanon, OH, went to be with Jesus on 12/11/2022. His smile and loving heart was undeniable. He is survived by his son Justin (Ashlie) Simmons, grandchildren Aiden and Ava, and 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Preceded in death by his father and mother Ted and Frances Simmons and sister Karen Brooks. In the words of Dale Richard, PEACE AND LOVE!