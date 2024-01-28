Simmons, Edward



Edward Simmons, 43, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully while lovingly surrounded by his family on January 10th, 2024.



Ed is preceded in death by his Grandparents Joe and Ann Bisceglia, Ed and Sue Simmons, his Mother Jo-Ann Trautman, as well as the loss of an unborn child with his wife.



Ed is survived by his loving wife Jennifer Simmons (Knoll), his son Avery Simmons, his Father Ed Simmons and Stepmother Andrea Zajac-Simmons, siblings Brandy Haubeil, Megan Trautman, Zacheri Zajac, Jacob Zajac, and Joshua Zajac, a huge close-knit extended family, and not to be left out, his sweet spoiled rotten fur babies Leia, Tiger, Mr. Cheese and Chucky.



Ed had a traveling soul and was naturally gifted mechanically, musically, and artistically. He had an enormous heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and the most beautiful brown eyes that would sparkle when he smiled. He was clever, quick witted, and had a wealth of knowledge gained through all his life experiences: fixing and building anything, fishing, drawing, playing guitar, an adventurous spirit, and a skilled outdoorsman. He has overcome obstacles others would deem insurmountable and loved his family and friends deeply.



In true Ed fashion, he has requested not to have a service. He does not want us to gather in sadness and mourning when his soul has been set free. To honor his wishes, we will be having a celebration of life in the Spring after his interment in the Oak Grove of Glen Forest Cemetery, in Yellow Springs, Ohio.



We will not remember him for the cancer that stole him from us, but rather the love and joy he brought to our lives and all the precious memories that live on through us. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.



