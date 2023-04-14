Simmons, Kenneth Ray



Kenneth Ray Simmons, 93, of Springboro, OH, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Hillspring of Springboro. Born on November 6, 1929, in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Henry A. Simmons and Mary Ruth Moser Simmons. Ken faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps from July 26, 1951  July 25, 1953. On March 28, 1954, he married Patricia Wyatt Simmons of Falmouth, KY, and they created a wonderful life together. Ken earned his bachelor's degree in education from DePauw University and his master's degree from Xavier University. For 22 years, he served as the Athletic Director at Centerville High School, and he coached wrestling, for which he received many state awards. Formerly he served on the Board of the Ohio Wrestling Association. Ken was a talented woodworker, and he was known for his wood carvings of various types of birds. Ken was also an avid arrowhead collector. He was a member of the Baptist church.



Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Pat Simmons; his two sons: Greg (Deborah) Simmons of Springboro, OH and Brett Simmons of West Carrollton, OH; grandsons, Zach of Dayton, OH and Matthew of Nashville, TN, his sister, Carol Southam of Salem, OR; his sister and brother-in-law, Dixie (Bill) Owen of Falmouth, KY; and a host of extended family and friends.



Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Falmouth, KY. Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is caring for the family.



Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org)



