SIMMONS, Mary



Was born in Woodstock, Ohio on February 10, 1927, to the



union of Arthur and Alta Newsome, along with sister Arsel Mae. Mary graduated from Roosevelt High School. She was an avid bowler and longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Mary



married Donald Simmons in



July of 1951. They are survived by two sons, Ronald (Ollie)



Simmons of North Chicago, IL, and Keith (Michelle) Simmons of Atlanta, GA.; Grandchildren, Milton (Jacalyn) Parker of Portsmouth, VA, Ronald (Stacy)



Simmons II, of Allen, TX, Shaquana Simmons of Plano, TX, Shannon (Milton) Plater of Snellville, GA, Donald (Eleni) |Simmons of Allen, TX, Keith B. Simmons Jr., of Dayton, OH, Kristopher Simmons of CA; Niece, Michelle (Herb) Porter of Urbana, OH; Nephew, John (Karen) Thomas of Columbus, OH; and Daughter-In-Law, Pamela Simmons of Norfolk, VA. She leaves 22 Great-Grandchildren and 12 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Also, a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Donald



Simmons; Grandmother, Jessie McGinnis; Sister, Arsel Thomas; and Niece Gayle Artis. We would like to acknowledge special friends Mrs. Ruth Wright and the late Mrs. Lorraine Wright. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with visitation at 10:30am and service at 11:30am, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Abram Health Care LLC, 1186 Woodington Circle, Lawrenceville, GA 30044.

