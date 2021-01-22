SIMMONS, Troy Devale



Troy Devale Simmons, was born in Hamilton, OH, on October 11, 1972. He departed this life on January 15, 2021, at the age of 48. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Millard Smith, Jr., & Jonnie Mae Smith (nee Simmons) of Hamilton, OH; his son Isaiah Torrel Brown of Hamilton, OH; one grandson Dante Brown and a host of



other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be Monday, January 25, 2021, at the



Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 2299 University Blvd.,



Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm.

