SIMMONS, Troy

SIMMONS, Troy Devale

Troy Devale Simmons, was born in Hamilton, OH, on October 11, 1972. He departed this life on January 15, 2021, at the age of 48. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Millard Smith, Jr., & Jonnie Mae Smith (nee Simmons) of Hamilton, OH; his son Isaiah Torrel Brown of Hamilton, OH; one grandson Dante Brown and a host of

other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 25, 2021, at the

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 2299 University Blvd.,

Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm.

