SIMMONS, Tyonna

SIMMONS (Harding), Tyonna Channelle



Age 24 of Jacksonville, FL, was born on January 19, 1997, and passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2022. She will



always be remembered by her smile that would light up the room and by her kind, compassionate, free spirit. She is



survived by her husband, Edgar Simmons; parents, Darryl and Lara Harding; siblings, Alexis Harding and LaTisha Smith (Eric); grandmother, Evelyn



Brandon; uncles, Walter Teper and Todd Harding; aunt, Paula Harding; nieces and nephew, LaTaiya Wright, Chanaye Smith, and Keion Jackson; great-nephews, Kyran Thaler, Aiden Smith, Ashton Smith, and Karter Jackson; and numerous



extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by birth mother, Tanya L. Smith; grandparents, Paul Harding and Yvonne Harding; great-aunt, Mildred Crickmore; aunts,



Christina Teper and Johanna Stephens; and uncle, Anthony Miller. Tyonna grew up in West Carrollton, OH, and participated in the Wee Pirates Color Guard, track, the swim team, and played the violin in both middle school and high school. She graduated in 2015 from Fairmont High School in Kettering, OH. She attended the Emerge teen ministry at The Gathering in Centerville, OH. Tyonna loved to run, dance, and was excited to try new experiences. She loved animals and always had a special love for horses. Her love for animals led her to work as a veterinarian assistant and she also worked at a rescue horse shelter in Virginia. The last career move led her to a



position working at the Jacksonville Zoo, where she was loved by many and received a couple promotions in such a short time. Tyonna you will always be Princess Tyonna to mom. You brought more joy to people than you probably ever knew. None of us were ready to let you go. You will be missed by so many people because your warm, gentle free spirit touched us all. Private services will be held at the convenience of the



family.

