SIMON, Charles L. "Si"



Charles ("Si") L. Simon, Age 94, passed away on November 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 59 years, Alberta (Bogan). He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Si was a veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a generous and grateful man who had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke. He was a giving man in many ways. He was honored for being a frequent blood donor. He volunteered for 25 years at Kettering Rec Center teaching special needs children how to swim. His final gift to others was donating his body to science at the Wright State School of Medicine. A memorial mass will be held in his honor at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering at noon on December 2nd, where he was the head usher for over 58 years. Donations in his name can be given to Hospice of Dayton at hospiceofdayton.org/donations

