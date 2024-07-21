Simons, George M.



Simons, George M., 81 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Springfield on October 2, 1942 the son of John and Adelaide (Schneider) Simons. George was a 1960 graduate of Catholic Central and a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He retired from Robbins & Myers/KONE after 46 years of service. George was a lifetime member of New Carlisle Sportsman's Club and an avid fisherman and hunter with his friends. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran from 1961 to 1965, serving on the USS Wasp for one year and then the Nuclear Navy for three. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Dolores (Lowe); three children and spouses, Lisa (James) Simons-Clark, Lori (Chris) Thompson and Jason (Mindy) Simons; grandchildren, Ethan, Abby (Tyler), Katie, Austin, Sarah and Finn and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe; infant sister, Angela and sister, Barbara Gillette. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church or the American Cancer Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com