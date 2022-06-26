SIMONTON,



Delia Ann "Dee"



78 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Dee was born March 28, 1944, to Orville and Mary Lou Aldridge. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated in 1962 from Catholic Central High School. Dee worked her entire adult life as a bookkeeper for Wobbe Cleaners, Woeber Mustard, Keg 'n' Cork and Thomas Tape, retiring in 2016. She married her husband, Jack in June of 1966 and they celebrated their 56th Anniversary on June 19, 2022. Dee and Jack had two daughters, Catherine and Jennifer. Cathy is married to her wonderful wife, Jeanine and Jennifer has four children, Maddie Straight, Peyton Wells and twins, Rylie and Kaden Wells. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Orville Richard and Janet (Maurer) Aldridge and their two daughters, Karen and Tracie. She was a loving, caring, considerate and kind wife, mother and grandmother and unselfish to the end. She had a great passion for family and friends. Dee loved her dog, Gracie, who will surely miss her and she was one of the "Golden Girls", who have hung together since High School graduation. May God rest her soul! Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Central School or your favorite charity.

