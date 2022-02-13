SIMPSON, Alan Joseph "Joe"



57, of Springfield, Ohio, was born February 29, 1964, and lost his battle with life due to Covid at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Friday, February 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents,



Francis A. and Evelyn L. (Erikson) Simpson. He was a self-employed master mechanic and an avid Nascar fan. He also enjoyed cooking and grilling out and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his life companion of 15 years, Donna "Sis" Watkins and her daughters, Brittany and Whitney "Boo"; grandchildren, Avianna and Brian Thomas and Carl Dennin Jr.; sister, Julie Simpson-McClanahan; brother, Steven A. Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews all of Springfield, Ohio. He will be truly missed by all of his loved ones and friends and will be forever in our hearts and minds. He will be cremated as per his wishes. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

