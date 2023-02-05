X
Simpson, Catherine

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SIMPSON, Catherine

Age 85, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, John Simpson. They were married for 50 years. She is survived by a daughter, Kirstine (Steve) Niswonger; son, Ian (Wendy) Simpson; four grandchildren, Justin, Zachary, and Jacob Niswonger and Amy Simpson; sister, Margaret McConnell; brother-in-law, Edward Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, www.Alz.org.Online condolences may be directed to


www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com


