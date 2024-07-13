Simpson, Jordana "Jodi"



Jordana "Jodi" Simpson, age 59 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the Hospice of Hamilton Care Center in Hamilton. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, with Fr. Adam Berning officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M.  12:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Simpson Family on line LehmanDzendzelFH.com.



