SIMS, Brice Curtis
Mr. Brice Curtis Sims, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned peacefully to be the Lord on March 28, 2022. A homegoing celebration will be held on
Saturday, at 11am on April
9th, 2022, at The Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45405. Senior
Pastor Cory Cunningham. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment, West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
