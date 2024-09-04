Sims, Carolyn

Sims (Wetzel), Carolyn Eileen



Carolyn Eileen Sims was born on the 9th of January 1941, in her childhood farmhouse, during the winter of World War II. She was the 3rd consecutive daughter of Darrel and Bernice Eillen Wetzel.



As a child, Carolyn helped on her family farm, attended a one-room schoolhouse for some time, graduated second in her high school class, and was an active member of 4H. At 17, she attended the Business School at Miami University of Ohio  as one of a handful of women - and was selected for a position at the Bergoin Index Marketing Research firm, conducting market research for Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati following graduation in 1958. While in Oxford she was a sister of Delta Zeta, serving as an elected member of the Miami sorority council, and a Dean's List student every semester for four years. Later, professionally, she used her negotiating skills and talents as a social worker, first in Atlanta, Georgia for Dekalb County and then in Madison, Wisconsin at Madison General Hospital. Finally, for more than almost forty years Carolyn managed the business operations of her husband's medical practice allowing her husband to focus on his patients and grow one of the most successful allergy practices in southwestern Ohio.



Raised in the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Carolyn developed a broad outlook on religion due to her religious studies at Miami University and exposure to other religions through her friends. On the 7th of September 1968, she married James A. Sims, MD in Dayton, Ohio. While her husband was deployed to Vietnam as an Army Medical Corps Captain she gave birth to her first son James (Jay) Arthur Sims Jr., while living in Madison. Her second son, Brent was born after they moved to Oakwood in 1975. For many years she was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, Saint George's Episcopal Church, the Oakwood Garden Club, a den mother, a soccer mom, a cross country mom, a baseball mom, a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mom, grandmother, and a friend to many.



Carolyn is survived by her husband James Arthur Sims Sr, MD, her sisters Roberta Feltman, and Betty Lou Johansen, a brother Dennis Wetzel, her son Brent, daughter-in-law Nicole, grandson Douglas, and granddaughter Michelle. She is preceded in death by her parents, her eldest son Jay, sister Margret, and brother Wayne. She is remembered as a wonderfully supportive spouse, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many, as well as for her enthusiasm for life, her laughter, and kind heart. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 1:00 PM at St. George Episcopal Church (5523 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio). The major officiant will be Reverend Benjamin Phillips, Rector of St. George.



