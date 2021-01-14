SIMS, Robert Lewis "Bob"



Age 95, formerly of London, OH, and Tucson, AZ, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Hospice of Miami County in Troy, OH. Bob was born October 27, 1925, in Marion, OH. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, receiving two Purple Hearts during the Battle of the Bulge. Bob is survived by his wife of 72 wonderful years, Wanda (Lawles); daughter Robyn (Duane) Wolf of Vandalia, OH; daughter Janet (Greg) Lee of Westerville, OH; and granddaughter Grace Wolf of Newport News, VA. Bob and Wanda owned and operated Sims Florist in London, OH, for 33 years. He had a true passion for creating beautiful flower arrangements for others to enjoy; and was able to teach many others the art of arranging. Bob enjoyed playing golf and was proud of his hole in one. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, playing ping-pong and cards, attending potlucks and the Arizona heat. He valued his church relationships and the church families he met everywhere he lived. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, OH, where a private family service will be held. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, OH.

