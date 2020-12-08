SIMS, Vicki Lynn



64, of Enon passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born in Hazard, KY,



on November 4, 1956, the daughter of the late Glennis Paul and Eva Rodean (Kincer) Sims. She is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara and



her beloved Boo Boo. Vicki graduated from Greenon High School in 1974. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea, Amy and Kristina (Kricki); son, Greg; sisters, Amy and Lori; grandchildren, Dorothy and Glinda; and many family and friends in Perry and Letcher County, KY. Mom was tough, but she was many other things as well: a voracious reader, particularly of all things history-related; a pianist; defender of the underdog; teacher of manners and respect; maker of the BEST fudge; stuffer of the most unique stockings; filler of the greatest Easter baskets; teller of hilarious stories, oftentimes, telling the same ones over and over; drinker of ice cold coke in a can; lover of bluegrass music; and an expert in hours' long phone conversations. One thing we all know for certain: if you didn't want the truth, you didn't ask Vicki. I hope my grammar is perfect, mom, and I'd give anything to be held hostage in another five hour phone conversation. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date for immediate family and friends. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Vicki's family with her final wishes.



