SINGER, James R.



Age 82 of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Jim owned and operated Singer's Catering in the Brookville area for over 45 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville and also enjoyed spending time with his family and cooking. He is survived by his wife of 19 years: Christina Domsitz-Singer, son: Greg (Laurie) Singer of New Lebanon, step-sons: Dennis (Carla) Dagley of WA, Trey Dagley of Lewisburg, granddaughter: Kristin ( Brian ) Jacobs of FL, great grandchildren: Eryn and Axel, mother-in-law: Joyce Domsitz of Brookville, numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved canine companion: Annie. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Irene (Reynolds) Singer, son: Todd Singer and sister: Jane Vogan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com