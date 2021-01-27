SINGERMAN, Marilyn



(89), stepped into a vibrant, eternal life with the Lord Jesus on Friday, January 15, 2021. Family will greet friends 9-10AM and



Memorial Service will begin at 10AM on Saturday, January 30 at Christ Church United Methodist, 3440 Shroyer Rd,



Kettering. Those wishing to view remotely may do so on the Routsong Funeral Home channel on www.youtube.com. For complete remembrances and to share fond memories and



expressions of sympathy with the family please visit



www.routsong.com