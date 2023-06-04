Singletary, Florence

Singletary (Coles), Florence Elizabeth
Age 92, of Sugarcreek, Ohio passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. After a full and fruitful life she is survived by many loving family and friends. Memorial Service, Friday, June 9, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at the Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be directed to HHROBERTS.COM.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral