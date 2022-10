SINGLETON, Christine M.



11/04/1947 - 10/05/2022



Christine M. Singleton, age 74, passed away. Preceded in death by Mother Mrs. Jean L. Combs, Father McKenzie Bush, Son John C. Singleton, Brothers Jeffery, Marcellus, and Billy Combs. Christine worked at the Dayton VA for over 40 years. Service will be 11 am at New Testament Baptist Church, 2175 Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406.