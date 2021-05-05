SINGLETON,



Lois Marie Kee



73, of Trotwood, OH, passed away April 27, 2021. Funeral service 1 pm, Friday, May 7, at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church, 5370 Dayton Liberty Rd. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Arrangements



entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the



Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://www.pancan.org/ or by calling (877) 272-6226.

