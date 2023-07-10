Singleton , Ruby



SINGLETON, Ruby Evalina "The Quilter", age 90, born June 11, 1933 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, the daughter of Frank and Joanne Shell, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM. She was married November 4, 1950 to Harve Singleton in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. Ruby was a Kentucky Colonel and enjoyed attending the O'Tucks dinners in Hamilton, where she was able to see old friends and meet new ones from her birth state, she was also a member of Princeton Pike Church of God. After working for Rinks in their fabric department and Handcock Fabrics she enjoyed time spent quilting as well as taking an active part in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Ruby is survived by her sons Ronnie Singleton (Theresa Barger} of Hamilton, Daniel (Martha) Singleton of Apex, N.C., daughter Karen Payne of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Brian (Marbella) Singleton of Cedar Park, Texas, Gregory Singleton of Richmond, Virginia, and Kathy (Jeremy) Alcorn of Hamilton; and great-grandchildren, Zackary, Alex, and Logan of Hamilton; Clarissa, Galatian, Everett, and Labella of Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Harve and parents; four sisters, Ruth Allen, Edna Allen, Alpha Abrams, Becky Bonds; and five brothers, Albert, Lawrence, Burgess, Delmer, and Luther Shell. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton. Funeral service will be held at the Brown-Dawson Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:00AM with Pastor Fred Napier of Princeton Pike Church of God officiating. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040 or to Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45011.



