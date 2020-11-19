SIPE, Jerry Ross



Age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. Jerry was a lifelong



resident of the Dayton area and the owner of Jerry's Bath and Kitchen Remodeling. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, John M.; and many other dear family members. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Deborha A.;



daughters & son-in-law, Michele & Clint Bost of Springfield, Becki & Ben Stratton of KY; son & daughter-in-law, Roger & Valerie Hall of MI; grandchildren, Zach Bost, Baliee Hall, Abbi & Olivia Stratton & Beau Hall. A celebration of Life was held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with



Brother Ben Stratton officiating.

