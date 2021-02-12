SIRASKY, Kathleen

X

76, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Hearth & Home at El

Camino. She was born August 27, 1944, in Wooster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Edna (Carpenter)

Chapman. Kathy was a music teacher in the Springfield City Schools for many years. She loved music, especially teaching and playing the piano and passed this love on to her

children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and all things chocolate, quilting, swimming and daily walks. She was a longtime member of High Street United Methodist Church and most recently attended Grace PCA Church in Danville, KY. Her faith in Christ was her foundation out of which she lived and loved. She was a beloved long-term member of a Bible study in Springfield, Ohio, and had been an active member in Springfield Arts Council for several years. She spoiled her grandchildren, gave unconditional love to all of the dogs in her immediate and extended family and was willing and ready to open her home and her heart to anyone in need--and did so often. Survivors include her husband, John Sirasky; two sons and spouses, Andy and Punam Sirasky, Erlanger, KY, and Matt and Melissa Sirasky, Danville, KY; five grandchildren, Dilan and Devan Sirasky and Lucy, Bonnie and Henry Sirasky; one sister, Diane and Bob Antes; brother-in-law, Fred and Marilyn Sirasky; two aunts, Patricia DeVore and JoAnn McClaran, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Linda Snow. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=667117. A celebration of

Kathy's life will take place at Conroy Funeral Home in Springfield, OH, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. for the immediate family. In the interest of everyone's safety, the service will be streamed live online at https://conroyfh.com/viewobit.php?ID=2938 for anyone who would like to be present.

