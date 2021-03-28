SIZEMORE, Billy G.



82, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at The Ohio State University James Cancer Center.



He was born October 16, 1938, in Kona, Kentucky, the son of Porter and Stella (Greer) Sizemore. Billy worked at



Dayton Superior for 25 years. After retirement, he started Miamisburg Coating. He loved horses and harness racing. Billy also enjoyed UK basketball and going to the high school football games on Friday nights. Most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Billy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Opal Sizemore; children, Tim (Kathleen) Sizemore and Tammy Sibert; grandchildren, Samantha and Clara Sizemore, Krista (Adam) Curry, and Bret (Emmy) Sibert; great-grandchildren, Isla, Callahan, Shepherd, Elin, Avery, Barrett, and Rory; brothers, Harold



(Alma) Sizemore, Kenneth (Sheree) Sizemore, Douglas (Maria) Sizemore, Charles (Alice) Sizemore, Glen (Mary) Sizemore, and Roger (Terri) Sizemore; sisters, Winifred Swab and Peggy Sue (Ron) Elrod; sister-in-law, Patricia Dalton; brother-in-law, Gary (Gia) Curry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Wilma Bradem and Winston Sizemore.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMDIT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 PM. Burial will take place at Hillgrove



Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

