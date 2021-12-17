dayton-daily-news logo
SIZEMORE, Mary

SIZEMORE, Mary J.

Age 82, of Brazil, Indiana, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away December 15, 2021. She was born September 9, 1939, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Ellis and Katie Anders. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Sizemore, Sr.; grandson, Brandon Tyler

Sizemore; and 8 brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her children: Vernon Sizemore, Jr. (Mary), Debbie Wooten (David), Rocky Sizemore (Sandy) and Rachel Sizemore; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Mary or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

