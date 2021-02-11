SJOSTROM, Mary

SJOSTROM (Abell),



Mary Virginia "Gini"



92, of Kettering, Ohio, died at home on February 7, 2021. Gini was born August 29, 1928, to Joseph Clifton and Mary Olivia Abell in Bowie, Maryland,



and moved to Miami after graduating from Nativity High School in Washington DC. She worked as a secretary prior to



marriage. In 1948 she married



Robert Sjostrom and they raised 7 children. Gini managed 6 family moves as Bob took on new assignments with NCR in Miami, West Palm Beach, Dayton, Jacksonville, Kettering, Jefferson City, Missouri, until finally settling back in Kettering in 1974. After devoting years at home raising her family, Gini returned to work at Butler Learning Systems and then Bergamo Center, where she retired after 25 years. She was active in Dayton Catholic Women's Club and St. Charles Parish, volunteering in bereavement and pro-life ministries and attending daily Mass for much of her life. Gini is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Sjostrom; her parents; her brothers Bert, Rudtke and Joe Abell; and her sister Agnes Cote. She is survived by her 7 children: Mary Pat Sjostrom Hathaway (Dale), Mary Anne Smith (Howie), Bob (Brenda), Joe (Tami), Mary Beth, Mary Katherine (Katy also served as loving primary caregiver), and Mary Fran Heider (Joe); 12 grandchildren: Sean Epperley, Amy Epperley (Larry); Sarah Sjostrom Zernechel (Josh); Holly Sjostrom; Zach Sjostrom (Keiko); Gordy Sjostrom (Kelly); Samantha Sjostrom Lowry (Matt); Valerie Heider Duffy (John); Kevin Heider (Kristin); Jackie Heider Scott (Nick); Dan Heider (Jen); Faith Heider; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Mary Olivia Johnson, her brother James Patrick Abell (Patsy), and many beloved nieces and nephews. Gini will be remembered with gratitude as a loving and active Mom and Grandma Shoe who treasured her faith, family, and friends. Her family imagines Gini and Bob will enjoy a heavenly St. Paddy's day celebration reunited with relatives, friends, and neighbors. Due to COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Church will be celebrated privately but live-streamed on Friday,



February 12, at 10:30 am via www.stcharles-kettering.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Condolences may be expressed to the family at https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

