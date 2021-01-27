X

SKAGGS, Bessie A.

Age 92, of Trenton, OH, passed Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She was born May 30, 1928, in Ansted, WV, to Roy and Bessie (Legg) Eades. She moved to Ohio in 1970. Among survivors is her

husband, Hunter Skaggs. A Memorial Service will be

announced at a later date. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs

Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Her

complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.

