SKAGGS, Bessie A.



Age 92, of Trenton, OH, passed Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She was born May 30, 1928, in Ansted, WV, to Roy and Bessie (Legg) Eades. She moved to Ohio in 1970. Among survivors is her



husband, Hunter Skaggs. A Memorial Service will be



announced at a later date. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Her



complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.

