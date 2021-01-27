SKAGGS, Bessie A.
Age 92, of Trenton, OH, passed Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She was born May 30, 1928, in Ansted, WV, to Roy and Bessie (Legg) Eades. She moved to Ohio in 1970. Among survivors is her
husband, Hunter Skaggs. A Memorial Service will be
announced at a later date. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs
Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Her
complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH
45044
https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral