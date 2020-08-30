X

SKAGGS, BONNIE

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SKAGGS, Bonnie L. Age 72, of Clayton, passed away August 27, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am-11:30 am, Saturday, September 5 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, with funeral services to be held at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a message with the family and to read more of Bonnie's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

