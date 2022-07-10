SKAGGS, Ellen

SKAGGS (nee Peters),



Ellen Gene



76, passed away on June 30, 2022, in Oxford, Ohio. Her recently diagnosed illness took all by surprise and she left this world having touched many lives…both human and animal. Born on June 14, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of Luther A. Peters and Julia Minton Peters. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Truby, granddaughter Alexandra (Brandon) McCurley, great-grandson Liam McCurley, and brother Julian Bradley Peters. She is predeceased by her soulmate and husband Lt. Colonel Jesse Sparks Skaggs III, her parents, granddaughter Kelsey Truby, and longtime companion Charles Bender. Ellen graduated from Hamilton Taft High School in 1964. She was Editor of the Taft Tribune. In 1968 Ellen graduated from The Ohio State University and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, majoring in journalism. She was Assistant Society Editor at the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Ellen married the love of her life, Jesse, on June 20, 1981 and they lived in Germany, Greece, Long Island, Albuquerque, and Israel and traveled extensively. When Jesse became ill they moved back to Hamilton along with Jesse's father. Ellen was a passionate Master Gardener and she won hundreds of ribbons at the Butler County Fair, many best of show awards and "retired" a judge. Ellen was an amazing woman with many talents and gifts and gave back in many ways, including volunteer work at Berkeley Square. She enjoyed her family and friends and loved to share and worked hard at making whatever was in front of her better. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite no-kill animal rescue organization of your choice in Ellen's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

