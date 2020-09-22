X

SKAGGS, PHILLIP

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SKAGGS, Phillip E. Age 62, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Grandview Hospital. Phillip worked in the maintenance department at Walmart for 15 years and was a member of Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Bruce Davis. Phillip is survived by his loving wife, Karen S.; daughter & son-in-law, Sarah & Shawn Knisley of KY; step-daughter & son-in-law, Michelle & Stephen Watson of Medway; son, Brian P. Skaggs of Troy; daughter-in-law, Barbara Davis; brothers, Delmas & Melvin Skaggs, Jim Shockley; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and many other relatives & friends. Graveside service 11 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rick Fiste officiating. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

