SKAGGS, Phillip E. Age 62, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Grandview Hospital. Phillip worked in the maintenance department at Walmart for 15 years and was a member of Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Bruce Davis. Phillip is survived by his loving wife, Karen S.; daughter & son-in-law, Sarah & Shawn Knisley of KY; step-daughter & son-in-law, Michelle & Stephen Watson of Medway; son, Brian P. Skaggs of Troy; daughter-in-law, Barbara Davis; brothers, Delmas & Melvin Skaggs, Jim Shockley; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and many other relatives & friends. Graveside service 11 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rick Fiste officiating. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

