SLACK, Robert Eugene "Bob"



Age 70, of Springboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Family will greet friends 12:30-2:30PM on Saturday, May 7 with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:30pm at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. Bob will be laid to rest in Highland Memorial Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com