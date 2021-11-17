SLATER, Timothy B. "Tim"



Timothy B. Slater (Tim), 65, of Kettering, OH, passed away



November 13, 2021. He was born August 25, 1956, in



Dayton, OH.



Tim was a devoted, loving and kind Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was a Brother in Christ and loved by many and has gone home to be with the Lord. He will be missed dearly by all who have had the privilege of knowing him.



Tim loved being with his grandsons and attending all of their sporting events. He loved playing Euchre with his friends and was always doing a project or helping others.



He is survived by his wife Kim Slater; daughter Candace Barbosa (Juan); grandsons Nathan, Payton and Kobe; brothers and sisters, Steve, Susan Hawk, John (Deanna), Jim (Nancy), Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law; mother-in-law; brother-in-law; and nephew.



A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Friday, November 19, 2021, at The Gathering Place Baptist Church, 3001



Ackerman Blvd., Dayton, OH 45429.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shoes 4 The Shoeless, P.O. Box 41655, Dayton, OH 45441.

