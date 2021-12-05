SLEDD, Ruth M.



90, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Village at the Greene in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born March 20, 1931, in Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oda and Florence (Dantz) Hensel of



Navarre, Ohio. Ruth was the loving wife of Herbert Sledd for 72 years.



She is survived by her husband, Herbert; daughter, Jeannie (Tim) Rice; grandson, Michael



(Cassandra) Rice; granddaughter, Allison (Nick) Custar; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Ethan, and other family and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her son, David Sledd of New Orleans, brother, Clyde, and sister, Wilda. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church in Springfield.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. A private family entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. The family requests that all guests wear a mask or face-covering. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



