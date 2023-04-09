Slemker (White), Marianne M.



Slemker, Marianne M. (White) age 93, of New Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She was born, December 3, 1929 in Payne, Ohio to her parents Oliver and Ora White. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Slemker, infant son, Phillip Allen, and brothers, Jim and Al White.



Marianne is survived by her children; Della Packer (Michael), Victor Slemker, Jamie Friday (Steve), Jason Slemker (Cindy); 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, in memory of Marianne. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Rogers Funeral Homes, New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

