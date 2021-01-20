SLEZAK, Marie D.



Marie D. Slezak 92, of Middletown, died on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Spring Hills Middletown. She was born in Hamilton on August 6, 1928. Marie retired from Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company. Following her retirement, she worked as the assistant activities director at Altera/Close To Home. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Mrs. Slezak is survived by her daughters, Paula (Tom) Mehl & Sandra Slezak; sons, David (Elaine) Slezak, Thomas Slezak & Mark Slezak; sister-in-law, Vilma Erb; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Slezak; mother, Verna Dishon; grandparents, Nora & Grant Smith; brother, Red Dishon; sister, Virginia Loper; granddaughter, Tawny; and great-grandson, Lloyd. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:30 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.). Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope House Mission, 1001 Grove St., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

