SLOAN, Sr., Ricky Lee



63, of Springfield, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born July 23, 1957, in Springfield, the son of William and



Beulah (Kessler) Sloan. Mr. Sloan enjoyed working on cars, fishing and all things outdoors. He had been employed at Kapp Construction. Survivors include three children, Dustin Sloan, Ricky Sloan Jr. and Sarah Slone; six grandchildren; siblings, Loraine Carl, Linda (Terry) Leonard, Debbie (Glen) Miller, Bill (Joanne) Sloan, Tim (Patty) Sloan, Mike Sloan, Rose (Steve) Booghier, James (Donna) Sloan, Pam (Larry) Davis and Karen (Jim) Clinger; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Sloan and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Chubb officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks are



requested. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

