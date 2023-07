Sloan-Smiley (Rhoades), Shirley Alice



Shirley Alice Sloan-Smiley (Rhoades) born September 5, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to Ellis "Rudy" Rudolph and Rachel Elsie Rhoades, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July13, 2023. Homegoing Services Friday July 28, 2023, Omega Baptist Church 1821 Emerson Ave. Dayton, OH 45406 Family visitation 10am, Memorial 11am. Notice: If able to attend please wear a stylish hat in her honor.



