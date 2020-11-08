SLOUFFMAN, Marilou



93, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry Slouffman, her son Thomas Slouffman, twin sister Ruth Ann Kinney, granddaughter Jeannette Slouffman, great-granddaughter Brooklyn Papp. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn (Shawn) Tracy, Becky Roush; sister Patricia Boos; grandchildren Jessica Slouffman, Christopher Slouffman, Edward Slouffman, Ashley (Luke) Casto, Keith (Emily) Tracy, Jeffrey (Pauline) Tracy, Andrew (Michelle) Papp, Thomas (Bethany) Roush and Christopher (Sophie) Roush; 12 great-grandchildren. Marilou started working at age 15 at Kresge's, then worked at Master Electric as a typist. She worked for 29 years and retired from the Beavercreek Schools (Fairbrook



Elementary School), then worked and retired from Kroger's Bakery at age 86. She enjoyed reading hundreds of books, keeping a list until her eyesight faded. She loved gardening until moving into Brighton Gardens. Everyone looked forward to her fried pumpkin blooms during the summer. Private



