SLOUGH, Elizabeth J. "Betty" Elizabeth J. "Betty" Slough, 93, of Trenton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Spring Hills of Middletown. She was born in Middletown on November 18, 1926, to parents John F. And Verna E. (Nelson) Achberger. Betty graduated from Middletown High School and the Good Samaritan Hospital College of Nursing, Cincinnati. She worked early in life as a private duty Registered Nurse and spent the rest of her life making a loving home for her family. She attended St. John's Church-Holy Family Parish and volunteered for many years at Middletown Regional Hospital. Betty is survived by her daughter, Cindy (John) Mail; brother, Jack (Jayne) Achberger; grandsons, Matthew (Mandi) Mail, Christopher Mail and David Mail and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Gracie Mail. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Slough in 1991 and sisters, Eleanor Schutzler and Grace Mills. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment in the Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

