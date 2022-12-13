SLUSHER, Larry "Butch"



73, of Springfield, passed away on December 9, 2022. He was born on January 25, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Nell (McCreary) and Lawrence Slusher, Larry had a passion for the game of golf and was a member of the Urbana Country Club. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Viet Nam War and was retried from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Linda (Rutherford) Slusher and their children, Ryan, Justin and Suzanne and their grandson, Keith. He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca (Slusher) Compton and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Slusher and his sister, Philinda Jean (Slusher) Collins. Memorial services will be held at 5:00PM Thursday in Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Stephen Foster officiating. Friends may visit with Larry's family from 3:00PM until the time of the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

